Popular Panto in the Park returns for a third time this Summer

The Attfield Theatre is returning to the stage in Oswestry’s Cae Glas park this weekend with their third Panto in the park, ‘Puss in Boots’.

Attfield Theatre’s pantomime performance takes place in Cae Glas Park, Oswestry this weekend

Performing on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July at 2pm and 5pm, this FREE family-friendly event tells the classic tale of Tom, Puss and their friends as they embark on a gripping and comical adventure in the land of Shoeshine.

Debbie Jones, Chairman of the Attfield Theatre, said: “Here we are again bringing live family entertainment to the park with ‘Puss in Boots’ – a free fun-filled afternoon whatever the weather.”

The Attfield theatre began their pantomime performances after lockdown when local, live theatre and entertainment was limited.

Debbie Jones continues, “The whole idea of Panto in the park came about following lockdown when theatres across the country were closed. The Attfield wanted to bring the experience of live theatre back to Oswestry in the safest way possible, which was outdoors in the park.

“With the support of Oswestry Town Council, we have continued to be able to make this a free event for the community.”