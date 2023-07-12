19.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Now Playing:

Popular Panto in the Park returns for a third time this Summer

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Attfield Theatre is returning to the stage in Oswestry’s Cae Glas park this weekend with their third Panto in the park, ‘Puss in Boots’. 

Attfield Theatre’s pantomime performance takes place in Cae Glas Park, Oswestry this weekend
Attfield Theatre’s pantomime performance takes place in Cae Glas Park, Oswestry this weekend

Performing on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July at 2pm and 5pm, this FREE family-friendly event tells the classic tale of Tom, Puss and their friends as they embark on a gripping and comical adventure in the land of Shoeshine. 

Debbie Jones, Chairman of the Attfield Theatre, said: “Here we are again bringing live family entertainment to the park with ‘Puss in Boots’ – a free fun-filled afternoon whatever the weather.”

- Advertisement -

The Attfield theatre began their pantomime performances after lockdown when local, live theatre and entertainment was limited. 

Debbie Jones continues, “The whole idea of Panto in the park came about following lockdown when theatres across the country were closed. The Attfield wanted to bring the experience of live theatre back to Oswestry in the safest way possible, which was outdoors in the park. 

“With the support of Oswestry Town Council, we have continued to be able to make this a free event for the community.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP