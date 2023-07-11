16.9 C
The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival returns with a packed programme

By Shropshire Live

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival is taking place from Monday 28 August to Sunday 17 September with a host of events, activities and workshops that all celebrate the heritage of the gorge.

Dave Bingham from the Poets Prattlers and Pandemonialists, Amber Bicheno Volunteer and Community Officer from the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Bob Gleave, Honorary Secretary, The Rotary Club of Ironbridge, Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council and Julia Tinker, Trustee of The Ironbridge Coracle Trust. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
This incredibly special festival celebrates the history and culture of the town and will include walks, talks and trails, arts, music and poetry, a street festival, Taste of the Gorge, a Coracle Regatta, and heritage open days. 

Events will take place at venues throughout the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site. Partners include the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, Rotary Club of Ironbridge, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Severn Art, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Poets Prattlers and Pandemonialists, Offa’s Press and many more.

The event begins with the spectacle of the Coracle Regatta and Coronation Coracle Drift on Monday 28 August, the popular dog show hosted by the Rotary Club of Ironbridge will be at Dale End Park on 9 September and heritage craft skills and workshops will be on display on the Wharfage on 16 September. Throughout the festival period there will also be workshops that include Fast and Loose Watercolour, Pen & Ink, Fantastic Mammals, Managing Period Properties and Poetry Writing.

Visitors can also expect art trails, guided walks, films, poetry readings and a mouth-watering food experience event.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“Our annual celebration of this very special area, the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, reflects the heritage and history of this area that is still so relevant to us today. The event programme is packed with a range of activities that will attract audiences from across the region. From walks, talks and trails, Taste of the Gorge, street festival, Coracle Regatta, arts, music and poetry we hope there will be plenty for you to enjoy.”

For more information and to keep up date with event details visit ironbridgefestival.co.uk

