Telford Balloon Fiesta to return this August Bank Holiday weekend

The popular Telford Balloon Fiesta returns this August Bank Holiday and already the programme is packed with activity and family-friendly attractions.

Telford Balloon Fiesta will take place this August Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Taking place from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 August at Telford Town Park visitors can look forward to plenty of action throughout the weekend.

The programme for the weekend includes:

Friday 25 August – Night Glow. Come along from 5pm for kids theatre show, lantern making workshop and from dusk (around 8.30pm) the spectacular of the Night Glow will light up the arena.

Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August – 12noon to 7.30pm each day with flight themed activities throughout the weekend, tethered balloons in the arena on Saturday, donkey rides, fun fair, kids activity zone and craft workshops.

Balloon launches morning and evening will take place dependent on the weather.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“This free event is always a highlight in the event calendar, alongside some of the favourites, we have some new and exciting activities to look forward to.

“There will be stage entertainment, circus skills, flight themed crafts and watch out for Wings Parachute Team who will be dropping in on the Saturday!

“You do not need tickets to come along to any of the Balloon Fiesta and we look forward to seeing you there!”