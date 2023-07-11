16.9 C
Oddsocks Productions return to Telford Theatre

By Shropshire Live

Fans of UK based touring company, Oddsocks Productions, are looking forward to welcoming the internationally renowned theatre company back to Telford.

Oddsocks Productions are returning to Telford Theatre
The cast of five, led by company founders and Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, are returning to Telford Theatre with their hilarious production of Much Ado About Nothing from Wednesday 19 July, 7.30pm.

“We have a long-standing relationship of many years and are delighted to have been invited back to Telford Theatre, once again. Audiences are in for a treat this summer, as they’ll be transported to the sun-soaked gardens of an Italian villa where love is in the air, mixed with a dose of deception, live-music and even dancing!”

Oddsocks are renowned for their anarchic, cheeky behaviour and quick-wit with audience interaction and this year’s production is no different!

“Much Ado About Nothing is proving to be a real hit with audiences around the UK so far.” says Elli, who produces each of the company’s tours and in this one is playing Beatrice.

“We have played to packed houses across the country since mid-June and we are delighted to be able to return to one of our favourite touring spots with our unique and very funny rendition of Much Ado About Nothing, where Shakespeare meets ‘royal rom-com’!”

Performances will be at Telford Theatre on Wednesday 19 July, 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.oddsocks.co.uk.

