Proms in the Park as Weston gets ready to party

One of the region’s historic stately homes is promising a Proms party to remember – complete with an iconic Spitfire flypast and spectacular fireworks.

The concert will feature London’s Orion Orchestra

Weston Park says the fabulous Proms Spectacular picnic in the grounds of the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border will feature four and a half hours of the finest music, the magnificent sight of a Spitfire in full flight and a crowd-pleasing fireworks finale.

For those looking for a little extra luxury, house packages can also be booked which include a Champagne hamper for the picnic and sumptuous overnight stay.

Jennifer Astbury, Weston Park’s head of estate operations, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of the Proms Spectacular to Weston. The show promises a jampacked collection of showstopping performances to delight all ages and get everyone up on their feet.”

Getting the entertainment under way at the event on Saturday September 9, will be acclaimed swing singer Sam Griffiths, whose first album went to No 1 in the jazz charts.

After a flypast from the Spitfire, the main concert will feature London’s Orion Orchestra – which boasts some of the finest young musicians in the country – before the event concludes with a spectacular firework display by Meteor Fireworks, fully synchronised to the orchestral score.

John Mathews, from Bel Events, said: “We run successful events at Hylands Park, Hole Park and Stansted Abbey and we are delighted to be able to add Weston Park to our portfolio. I am looking forward to the rousing sound of classics such as Nessun Dorma and Rule Britannia ringing out across the Capability Brown parkland.”

The Orion Orchestra offers the best young musicians the experience, inspiration and mentorship needed to develop a professional career. The orchestra’s accessible concerts are also intended promote music to those with the least opportunity to enjoy it.

It was formed in 2005 by artistic director Toby Purser and has given musicians the chance to work with notable soloists such as pianist Joanna MacGregor, cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, violinist Tasmin Little and singer Anne Murray.

Amongst the orchestra’s exceptional young soloists over the years have been violinist Nicola Benedetti, soprano Laura Mitchell and percussionist Martin Grubinger. This is the fifth year that Bel Events has hosted picnic concerts featuring the orchestra.

The event takes place on Saturday 9th September for details see weston-park.com.