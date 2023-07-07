24.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 7, 2023
Now Playing:

It’s all an illusion in the Attingham Mansion this summer

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

This summer, all is not what it seems in the Mansion Entrance Hall at Attingham Park. A new piece of temporary artwork has been created by international pavement artist Julian Beever.

Artist Julian with the completed artwork
Artist Julian with the completed artwork

Julian specialises in optical illusion and his latest work is inspired by the historic trompe-l’oeil wall paintings in the Entrance Hall of the Mansion.

Helen Rowse, Collections and House Manager said:

- Advertisement -

“Julian works with optical illusion to create large scale, interactive public works of art. This is his first time working with the National Trust and a perfect opportunity to highlight our own historic trompe-l’oeil wall paintings which have inspired this work of art.

The Entrance Hall was designed as a space for welcoming guests, and through this artwork we are looking to highlight its beautiful decorations and architecture, while introducing a shared experience where people can connect with one another.”

Julian Beever, International pavement artist said:

“It was a privilege to work at Attingham Park and create the anamorphic painting. The artwork included six human figures, which was challenging and took a lot longer than I bargained for. I thank the National Trust for making this possible and all the staff and volunteers at the mansion for making me welcome.”

Julian’s artwork has been created on vinyl and using acrylic paints. It took just over two weeks to complete and will be on display until the beginning of September.  Visitors can see the artwork in the Entrance Hall of the Mansion and those with a keen eye might spot three mice hidden in the art.

The Georgian Mansion ground floor and basement rooms are open daily from 11.00am to 4.00pm to 5 November 2023.

Admission to Attingham is free for National Trust members and under 5s. Non-members pay the admission fee on arrival, current entry prices are on the website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP