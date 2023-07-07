It’s all an illusion in the Attingham Mansion this summer

This summer, all is not what it seems in the Mansion Entrance Hall at Attingham Park. A new piece of temporary artwork has been created by international pavement artist Julian Beever.

Artist Julian with the completed artwork

Julian specialises in optical illusion and his latest work is inspired by the historic trompe-l’oeil wall paintings in the Entrance Hall of the Mansion.

Helen Rowse, Collections and House Manager said:

- Advertisement -

“Julian works with optical illusion to create large scale, interactive public works of art. This is his first time working with the National Trust and a perfect opportunity to highlight our own historic trompe-l’oeil wall paintings which have inspired this work of art.

The Entrance Hall was designed as a space for welcoming guests, and through this artwork we are looking to highlight its beautiful decorations and architecture, while introducing a shared experience where people can connect with one another.”

Julian Beever, International pavement artist said:

“It was a privilege to work at Attingham Park and create the anamorphic painting. The artwork included six human figures, which was challenging and took a lot longer than I bargained for. I thank the National Trust for making this possible and all the staff and volunteers at the mansion for making me welcome.”

Julian’s artwork has been created on vinyl and using acrylic paints. It took just over two weeks to complete and will be on display until the beginning of September. Visitors can see the artwork in the Entrance Hall of the Mansion and those with a keen eye might spot three mice hidden in the art.

The Georgian Mansion ground floor and basement rooms are open daily from 11.00am to 4.00pm to 5 November 2023.

Admission to Attingham is free for National Trust members and under 5s. Non-members pay the admission fee on arrival, current entry prices are on the website.