Audiences go wild for the Full Monty!

Multi-award-winning local musical theatre company, Get Your Wigle On, enjoyed a successful opening night with their production of their most revealing show yet, The Full Monty – The Musical, at Theatre Severn.

The electrifying adaptation of the beloved musical brings the heart and soul of the original story to the stage.

The cast and show directors were wowed by audience reactions – claiming that it was likely their most lively audience in their 14 year history of producing musicals!

Six men in the company play the characters who are brave enough to show all in the final musical number of the show.

Local fireman Ian Murphy has taken on the charismatic lead role of Jerry Lukowski, he says “I’m equal parts scared and excited. I know the energy from the audience will see me through the final number!” Leaders of the company James Broxton and Ross Wigley are also getting their kit off, as well as Adam Langford, Reiss McSporran, and new member Howard Jones (with the Full Monty being Howard’s stage debut).

Audience members took to social media after the show to sing the company’s praises – with several expressing that they needed to return to the theatre again before the production closes on Saturday!

Alongside the run of the production, Get Your Wigle On are raising money and awareness for local charity, Linden Davies. James Broxton says “It makes taking my clothes off a little less intimidating knowing that we are doing it for a good cause and raising awareness and funds for an important charity.” Donations can be made to the charity at the Theatre via cash or card payments.

The Full Monty, a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly-anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cook up an aggressive crowd pleaser that both entertains and grabs your heart.

Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits – and the actors playing them – will really pull it off. Filled with unforgettable characters, toe-tapping music, and uproarious laughter, The Full Monty is an unmissable theatrical experience that will leave audiences cheering, laughing, and dancing in their seats.

The Full Monty – the Musical is showing at Theatre Severn now and running to Saturday 8th July, 2023.

Following on from The Full Monty, the companies adult group will be back with Kinky Boots the musical at Theatre Severn in October, and Phantom of the Opera the musical at the Barnes Theatre, Shrewsbury School this December.