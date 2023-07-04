UB40 and N-Dubz to perform live at Telford Town Park this weekend

A great weekend of live music brought to fans by Orchard Live is taking place this weekend at Telford Town Park.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will perform in Telford at the Telford QEII Arena

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell with special guests Third World will be on Saturday 8 July and N-Dubz with their special guests Nathan Dawe and Wes Nelson are on Sunday 9 July.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

- Advertisement -

“With only a week to go the excitement of welcoming the Telford Concert Series to the Town Park is definitely building! It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors and locals to enjoy our Town Park when these events are brought to the site by music promoters, Orchard Live”.

The Telford Concert Series is delivered by three-time UK Live Regional promoter of The Year Orchard Live and returns in 2023 after five highly successful shows at the QEII Arena Telford Town Park. Past shows at this venue include Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Olly Murs, Tom Grennan and Tears For Fears.

Connor Cupples of Orchard Live said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing UB40 and N-Dubz to Telford this summer. These are two of the biggest and most iconic acts in British music, and we know that fans from all over the country will be coming to Telford to see them perform.

“The shows will be a celebration of two of the most influential and popular genres of music in the UK. UB40’s reggae sound has been a staple of British culture for over forty years, while N Dubz’s fusion of hip hop, R&B and pop has captured the imagination of a new generation of fans.

“We’re expecting this to be two truly unforgettable nights of music, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Tickets and full information about the performances are available from telfordtickets.com