Newport Show returns this Saturday

This Saturday sees the return of Newport Show, which takes place in the Chetwynd Deer Park, featuring a range of special guests, a host of family fun – and great food and shopping experiences.

The show is held at Chetwynd Deer Park. Photo: Newport Show

Among the celebrity guests at this year’s event will be Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet and renowned chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’.

Peter is familiar to Channel 5 viewers in The Yorkshire Vet, which has now run for fifteen series. He will be sharing some of the many stories from his career with an ‘An Audience with…’ event during the show.

Meanwhile, Michelin-starred chef Glynn will be giving cookery demonstrations and talking about his career in the shows Festival of Food arena.

The Festival of Food features food and produce from across the region to enjoy on site or take home, as well as cooking displays from Glynn and Whitchurch chefs James Sherwin and Stuart Collins, who run Wild Shropshire and Dockett No 33 respectively.

There will be live music throughout the day, the return of the TEAM M.A.D. bike display team, the much-loved Meirion Owen with his Quack Pack, and much, much more.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “Saturday is Show Day – and this year’s event looks set to be a cracker!

“Tickets have been selling very well indeed, which is excellent news – and if you are joining us this year, remember we’ve put a new traffic management system in place.

“So as you near the showground, make sure you follow the AA signs rather than your satnav – they’re there to guide you and to help beat the queues and make your day easier!

“We’ve also got free shuttle buses coming from Newport Town Centre too – thanks to Crusade Buses.

“There’s lots of wonderful shopping opportunities, stalls and places to eat, and all kinds of entertainment. We recommend you bring cash with you as a backup – there’s certainly lots that will catch your eye during the day.

“OF course, Show Day wouldn’t be the same without the competitions, so whether you’re interested in the livestock, equine, canine, horticulture or handicraft categories – or, indeed, all of them – there’s an opportunity to see the best our communities have to offer.

“We can’t wait to see you on Saturday!”