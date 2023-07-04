13.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Now Playing:

Free family fun in the park with Oswestry football club charity

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry’s football club charity is staging its annual showcase event with a fun-filled family day out in the town’s Cae Glas Park this Saturday 8 July.

Youngsters enjoying the TNS in the Park event last year
Youngsters enjoying the TNS in the Park event last year

TNS in the Park, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation and starting at 11am, will include activities for all ages ranging from family games and activities to a youth zone, mini fun football and much more.

The football club’s first team players will be on hand for photo-opportunities and there will be demonstrations by the TNS Academy and TNS Women and Girls teams.

- Advertisement -

Visitors will be able to find out more about the football club including the launch of its new kit and information about forthcoming European qualifying games. They will also have the chance to try out their footballing skills in the club’s inflatable fun football arenas.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation, said that the family fun day was a way of highlighting the varied work of the charity throughout the area as well as providing a free family day of fun for all ages, and opportunities to meet some of the first team players.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cae Glas Park on Saturday. It coincides with Oswestry Food and Drink Festival so it means visitors can stroll around the festival and then bring their families into the park for some free fun with us,” she said.

This year’s event also includes all the fun of the fair with Stokes Funfair as well as face painting with Becca Moore of Tydibec Creations.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP