Shropshire Youth Theatre presents a thought-provoking theatrical journey

Tickets are now available for an original production that takes a glimpse into the future and young minds by Shropshire Youth Theatre (SYT).

“Life in 2035: Apocalypse … or Not?” delves into the question of what kind of planet we will bequeath to future generations in the year 2035. The SYT Juniors will take audiences on a captivating journey through a series of parallel futures, exploring the everyday lives of individuals as they work, return home, travel, and shop in the envisioned year.

Created by the talented members of Shropshire Youth Theatre, this inspirational and thought-provoking play serves as an exploration of their own concerns and aspirations. With their unique perspective, the young performers, aged 9 to 13, offer a fantastic glimpse into what life in 2035 might hold.

The Hive Shrewsbury

“Life in 2035: Apocalypse … or Not?” will be performed at The Hive, located at 5 Belmont in Shrewsbury. A renowned creative venue and charitable organisation situated in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre, The Hive is dedicated to promoting well-being projects across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Tickets are available from The Hive for the 16 July 2023, the play has scheduled separate matinee performances at 2 pm and 4 pm.

