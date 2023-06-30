Final headliners released for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

An extensive line up of folk, Americana and world music for Folk Festival held over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The only UK festival gig of 2023 for Scottish songstress Eddi Reader and a debut visit from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers top the list of the final acts for this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival.



Capercaillie, The Sharon Shannon Trio, O’Hooley & Tidow, Peter Knight and John Spiers, Blue Rose Code, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Sidiki Jobarteh, a solo gig from former Oysterband member Ray Cooper and Katie Spencer make the final line up announcement for the four-day festival over August Bank Holiday weekend 25 to 28th August 2023.

So much to discover and see

Shrewsbury’s extensive line up of folk, Americana and world music runs to more than 100 hours over four stages at its riverside site at the West Mid Showground, close to the town centre.



The dance programme offers ceilidhs, American, Contra, Cajun, Cornish and Euro dance with 12 dance bands including an exclusive special 10th anniversary ceilidh from Leveret and a first time visit from Topette!!. with a dance tent for ceilidhs, dance shows and workshops with dance displays also taking place at locations in Shrewsbury town centre.



In addition, there are two dedicated festivals for children and young people. Pandemonium! for children from birth to 10-years-old includes music, dance, crafts, storytelling, games, yoga, treasure hunts, circus skills and lots more including special Wee Folkies events for under fives.

Youth & Adult Workshops

The Refolkus youth festival for 11 to 20-year-olds runs drop in and progressive workshops throughout the weekend ranging from drumming to street dance, animation, henna tattooing, a disco ceildih, song writing and a new chill out zone.



There are also adult workshops and activities including yoga, crafting, walks, singarounds and music sessions. For weekend visitors there is also on-site camping or glamping, a food village and festival shop run by Shrewsbury’s The Allotment, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.

The Countdown is on

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said:



“We are delighted to be welcoming the Red Hot Chilli Pipers to the festival for the first time – they will definitely close the festival in style. The festival has such a diverse line up with a mix of traditional and contemporary folk musicians, world musicians and a dose of Americana and with a variety of stages to choose from there’s always someone new to discover or favourites to watch.



“We’re onto the countdown to the festival now and really looking forward to laying on another epic festival for our visitors and for Shrewsbury.”

Artists already confirmed

Artists already announced includes:

Billy Bragg,

Joachim Cooder,

Moya Brennan,

Breabach,

The Dhol Foundation DJ Set,

Jiggy,

Dreamers’ Circus, Steve Knightley,

Elephant Sessions,

Talisk,

Spiers & Boden,

Maddy Prior & Forgotten Lands,

Gigspanner Big Band,

Baskery,

The Cathy Jordan Trio,

California based roots band Dustbowl Revival,

Daphne’s Flight,

kora master N’Faly Kouyaté (Afro Celt Sound System),

Elles Bailey,

N’famady Kouyaté,

Leveret,

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican,

The Salts,

Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band,

Reg Meuross’ Stolen from God project, Scott Doonican,

The Hanging Stars,

Global folk collective Mishra,

Good Habits,

True Foxes,

The Honeybees,

Rapsquillion,

North East folk collective Howay The Lasses and Ruth Angell.