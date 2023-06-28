Experience a Day of Wellness at the Free LivingWell Festival

Mark your calendars for an invigorating and rejuvenating experience at the highly anticipated LivingWell Festival 2023.

The free festival is taking place this Sunday 2 July, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm in The Quarry, Shrewsbury. With a diverse lineup of over 100 exhibitors and 30 renowned speakers, the event promises to offer a comprehensive range of wellbeing products and services to nourish mind, body, and soul.

Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in free yoga, meditation, pilates, qi gong, and mindfulness sessions. These guided practices are designed to promote relaxation, enhance mindfulness, and cultivate a sense of inner peace. Additionally, there will be engaging activities to keep the little ones entertained, ensuring a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

Be inspired!

Be inspired as speakers from various fields take the stage, including Vix, the talented 80’s girl band singer from Fuzzbox, and Dr. Helen Ford, one of the leading holistic physicians in the UK. Their insightful talks will provide valuable insights into holistic approaches to well-being and self-care.



Jane Lightfoot of Mystique in Shrewsbury, along with June Meagher, a respected holistic teacher with over 30 years of experience, have spearheaded this non-profit event. Their dedication to supporting local and international charities shines through, as the festival lends its support to organisations such as SoBS, Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme, WWF, Woodland Trust, Earthkind, and others.

Come together

Last year’s festival witnessed thousands of attendees basking in the glorious sunshine, creating a vibrant and joyful atmosphere. It was a celebration of wellness, community, and personal growth. As the LivingWell 2023 Festival returns, the organisers invite everyone to come together once again and experience the positive energy and transformative power of this special event.



The LivingWell 2023 Festival takes place in The Quarry park, Shrewsbury this Sunday 2 July from 10.30am to 4.30pm.