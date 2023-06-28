A hysterical night of name-calling, tantrums and tears!

This week, Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury is hosting the highly anticipated production of “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, presented by Here to There Productions.

‘God of Carnage’ play comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

“God of Carnage,” originally known as “Le Dieu du carnage” in French, is a play that was initially published in 2008. It can be best described as a comedy of manners, albeit without the manners.



The story revolves around the meeting of two sets of parents who gather to address the unruly behavior of their children. What starts as a calm and rational discussion on the importance of teaching proper behavior, but quickly escalates into a night of hysterical name-calling, tantrums, and tears. Throughout the evening, the parents progressively regress into childlike behavior, leading to chaos and creating a play that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and keep you chuckling throughout the performance.

Award-winning Christopher Hampton

The play, originally written in French, was expertly translated into English by Academy Award-winning Christopher Hampton. Hampton’s translation of the play strikes a perfect balance between laughter, middle-class tension and marital rage.

- Advertisement -

In addition to its stage success, the play was adapted into a film directed by Roman Polanski, retitled “Carnage.” The film featured a stellar cast, including Jodie Foster, John C. Reilly, Christoph Waltz, and Kate Winslet.

“God of Carnage” is performing at the Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury. The production runs until Saturday, July 1, with the following showtimes:

Thursday, June 29 – 7:30pm

Friday, June 30 – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 1 – 2:30pm

Saturday, July 1 – 7:30pm