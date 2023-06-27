High Street celebrations for all the family to enjoy in Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council are encouraging all local residents to visit their high streets this summer for celebration and fun!

The High Street Celebrations will next be in Newport on Saturday, 1 July

Summer has definitely arrived on the high streets in Telford after town councils received a funding grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The first celebration kicked off with Dawley Day on Saturday 17 June. Great Dawley Town Council organised a high street party for residents which included rides and entertainment up and down the length of the High Street.

Next celebration

- Advertisement -

The High Street Celebrations will next be in Newport on Saturday, 1 July 10am – 4pm. Newport Town Council will be welcoming residents to their High Street for a fun celebration for the whole family. Come along and visit the shops and cafes that are participating in the celebration as well as enjoy the crafts, stalls, face painting, bubble magic, balloon artist, Nova panto characters and more that’s planned for the day.



Labour Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:



“It is great that we are able to support this celebration of our amazing local high streets and bring animation that provides more engagement for residents. The High Street Celebrations are the perfect opportunity to encourage more people to support their local high street, to join together as a community to enjoy the entertainment, activities and shopping”.

Showcasing the unique offerings of our high streets

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) added:



“Our local high streets are the lifeblood of our communities, serving as a vibrant meeting place for local residents to visit, enjoy and support our independent businesses. They not only offer convenience and fulfill our daily needs but also serve as nurturing grounds for local businesses, embodying the true spirit of resilience and entrepreneurship.



“We welcome events such as the high street celebration days, which provide a platform to showcase the unique offerings of our high streets, from charming boutiques to cozy cafes and everything in between.



“By attending these events and shopping locally, we can contribute to the sustained growth and prosperity of our high streets, ensuring they remain vibrant and cherished spaces for generations to come.”

Other celebrations during the summer

High Street Celebrations funding grants will also enable other local town Councils to host their own events, which continue through the summer months, coming to:

Newport 1 July

Madeley 8 August

Wellington 12 August

Oakengates tbc

Ironbridge tbc