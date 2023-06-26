‘Shire Folk’ To Stage Some of UK’s Finest Emerging Folk Artists

An exciting new project is poised to shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent of up-and-coming folk artists from the UK.

‘Shire Folk’, a brand-new initiative, is set to showcase some of the UK’s finest emerging folk artists at venues in Hereford, Ludlow, and Bridgnorth and has received support from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The brainchild of a passionate couple of music enthusiasts and cultural advocates, Westley & Jen Bone, ‘Shire Folk’ aims to bridge the gap between urban-centric music scenes and rural communities hungry for diverse cultural experiences. By curating a series of captivating performances, the project seeks to invigorate and nurture the folk music scene in the Shire region.

Westley & Jen were responsible for arranging the sell-out shows from Fairport Convention and Jon Boden at the Castle Hall, Bridgnorth in 2019 and Ludlow Assembly Rooms, and are two of the key organisers behind the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

The project will bring artists to The Jam Factory in Hereford, Ludlow Distillery in Ludlow, and Violets Tea Room in Bridgnorth. The inaugural lineup for ‘Shire Folk’ promises an unforgettable experience for folk enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Heartfelt performances

George Boomsma

George Boomsma, an immensely talented singer-songwriter renowned for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, will take the stage between 21-23 September 2023, captivating audiences with his heartfelt performances. He has been invited to support and perform along with artists such as Richard Thompson, Scott Matthews, Katherine Priddy plus many more, and has been featured on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music. George is playing at the Cambridge Folk Festival at the End of July.

Lady Nade

From 12-14 October 2023, Lady Nade, an exceptional folk artist will be on stage with her powerful voice and deeply moving storytelling abilities, she will mesmerise the crowd with her unique blend of soul, folk, and blues.

Westley Bone, co-founder, said: “I brought Spiers & Boden to the Regal in Tenbury a little while back and Lady Nade was supporting – we were all blown away! Since then she’s been playing larger and larger venues including Shrewsbury Folk Festival – we didn’t think we would be able to get Lady Nade to come to these intimate shows – but she just loved the project and wanted to help make it happen!”

Amelia Coburn

Then from 16-18 November 2023, the immensely talented Amelia Coburn will add further talent to the ‘Shire Folk’ lineup. Coburn’s soul-infused folk melodies, coupled with her powerful and emotive vocals, have garnered recognition within the music industry. Her performance promises to be a captivating blend of heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring melodies that will leave audiences in awe. Mark Radcliffe said of Ameila: “A Fabulous voice, beguiling stage presence”.

Positive support for the project

Jen Bone, co-founder of Shire Folk, said: “It’s been wonderful to have such positive support for the project. Not only from the Arts Council but from so many others that are helping bring this great music to our communities. English Folk Expo, Ludlow Distillery, Violets Tea Room, The Jam Factory, Hobgoblin Music, Love Bridgnorth & more are key partners that are helping make this come to life!”.

Tickets for the upcoming performances are available through Shire Folk’s website.

Local residents and music enthusiasts are encouraged to embrace this unique opportunity to experience the beauty and power of emerging folk music in an intimate setting.