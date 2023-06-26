Channel 4 show puts celebrities behind bars at Shrewsbury Prison

Shrewsbury’s decommissioned prison is the setting for a new Channel 4 TV show which sees celebrities jailed with ex-criminals.

This new documentary-style program aims to test the mettle of well-known personalities and provide them with a glimpse into the realities of prison life and the criminal justice system.

According to The Daily Mail, the lineup of celebrities who will spend over a week behind bars includes Tom Rosenthal, former Member of Parliament Neil Parish, Peter Hitchens, ex-EastEnders actor Sid Owen, and Gogglebox star Marcus Luther.

The production team has committed to creating an authentic experience for the participants. To that end, the mock prisoners will be confined to a single-sex facility, ensuring that the first series focuses exclusively on male celebrities. Over the course of eight days, the participants will occupy cells, perform assigned tasks, and undergo body searches, all under the supervision of actual former prison guards.

Throughout the show, the celebrities will interact with their ex-criminal cellmates, delving into their firsthand experiences of incarceration and the lasting impact it had on their lives. The program is intended to be emotionally and physically demanding, challenging the endurance of those involved while exploring their mental fortitude.

A former prison governor, boasting over two decades of experience managing some of the United Kingdom’s most notorious prisoners, will also participate in the series. Additionally, all participants will adhere to current UK prison regulations.

Filming took place at Shrewsbury Prison, a popular tourist attraction that has previously served as a backdrop for several television shows, including Channel 4’s successful celebrity edition of “Hunted.”

With the working title “Banged Up,” this four-part documentary series is scheduled to air in the upcoming autumn season.