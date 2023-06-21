Shrewsbury screening for film on loneliness

After a successful premiere of loneliness documentary: All the lonely people, two acclaimed Californian filmmakers are back in Shrewsbury to screen their film once again.

All The Lonely People Director and The Clowder Group CoFounder Stu Maddux

All the Lonely People features Individuals and families from across Shropshire alongside several UK and American families, emphasising that the challenges of loneliness and isolation are universal.

Filmmakers, Joe Applebaum and Stu Maddox first became aware of loneliness experienced in the largely rural county of Shropshire when – through their contacts in England – they heard of the help offered by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council.

“We felt Shropshire had people from many different walks of life challenged by this hidden pandemic of loneliness, but also many organisations that are discovering solutions, we are discovering that many audiences around the world see this unique area of Shropshire as actually very similar to their own neck of the woods in many ways” said Joe.

Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Heather Osborne said “It’s been a privilege to work with renowned film-makers to shine a light on the enduring problem of isolation and loneliness in our society – and to have so much of the film shot in Shropshire has been a real thrill.”

The documentary highlights personal stories about the challenges of living in a remote area, and the practical and psychological impacts of a lack of transport options. It also explores the paths people are taking to alleviate loneliness, what organisations and professionals have to offer, and how communities are responding.

The screening will be on Friday 30 June, 7.00pm at The Hive, Shrewsbury, seats are limited but if you would like to attend please email enquries@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123 to book a place. Places will be allocated on first come, first serve basis.

The film has been produced through social impact organisation, The Clowder Group, which seeks to change the world through the medium of film, and is being screened at events around the world.