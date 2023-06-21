21 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury screening for film on loneliness

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

After a successful premiere of loneliness documentary: All the lonely people, two acclaimed Californian filmmakers are back in Shrewsbury to screen their film once again.

All The Lonely People Director and The Clowder Group CoFounder Stu Maddux
All The Lonely People Director and The Clowder Group CoFounder Stu Maddux

All the Lonely People features Individuals and families from across Shropshire alongside several UK and American families, emphasising that the challenges of loneliness and isolation are universal.

Filmmakers, Joe Applebaum and Stu Maddox first became aware of loneliness experienced in the largely rural county of Shropshire when – through their contacts in England – they heard of the help offered by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

“We felt Shropshire had people from many different walks of life challenged by this hidden pandemic of loneliness, but also many organisations that are discovering solutions, we are discovering that many audiences around the world see this unique area of Shropshire as actually very similar to their own neck of the woods in many ways” said Joe.

Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Heather Osborne said “It’s been a privilege to work with renowned film-makers to shine a light on the enduring problem of isolation and loneliness in our society – and to have so much of the film shot in Shropshire has been a real thrill.”

The documentary highlights personal stories about the challenges of living in a remote area, and the practical and psychological impacts of a lack of transport options. It also explores the paths people are taking to alleviate loneliness, what organisations and professionals have to offer, and how communities are responding.

The screening will be on Friday 30 June, 7.00pm at The Hive, Shrewsbury, seats are limited but if you would like to attend please email enquries@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123 to book a place. Places will be allocated on first come, first serve basis.

The film has been produced through social impact organisation, The Clowder Group, which seeks to change the world through the medium of film, and is being screened at events around the world.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP