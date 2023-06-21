One man show brings Tommy Cooper’s magic to Theatre Severn

A one-man show celebrating Tommy Cooper, one of Britain’s best entertainers, will bring magic and mayhem to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Saturday 8 July.

Daniel Taylor as Tommy Cooper

Over 30 years since the comedian’s untimely demise, The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, is coming to Theatre Severn is written by award-winning West End star Daniel Taylor, who recently took part in BBC1’s Unbreakable with his partner Shirley Ballas, head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, as well as acclaimed roles in Something About George, Lennon Through a Glass Onion and Blood Brothers.

As part of his UK tour which has been hailed one of the top ten attractions at Glastonbury Festival this year, Daniel steps into Tommy’s gigantic shoes and does an amazing job of bringing this comic genius back to life – recapturing his trademark mayhem and misfiring magic for anyone who missed the original, or for those who were left wanting more.

With the blessings of Tommy Cooper’s daughter Vicky, the show brings you the very best of Cooper’s beloved one-liners, dazzling wordplay and celebrated tricks, including Glass/Bottle, Dappy Duck, Spot the Dog and Jar/Spoon.

Daniel Taylor said: “I am thrilled to be performing at Theatre Severn this year. While I know it will be a hit with the older audiences, I can’t wait to share Tommy’s comic genius with a younger generation and see his timeless jokes stand up for themselves.”

So, whether you’re a long-time Tommy fan, or new to his comedic charms, don’t miss this fabulously funny show which appeals to all ages with its clever blend of magic and classic gags, guaranteed to give you a night you will never forget.

Tickets for The Very Best of Tommy Cooper at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling 01743 281281.