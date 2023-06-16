25.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 16, 2023
Now Playing:

Open auditions to take place for Theatre Severn pantomime

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Talented girls from across Shropshire are invited for an exciting performance opportunity to appear in Theatre Severn’s Pantomime.

Jack and the Beanstalk auditions will be held at Theatre Severn
Jack and the Beanstalk auditions will be held at Theatre Severn

In partnership with Evolution Pantomimes, the venue will hold open auditions for the junior female ensemble to join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The open audition will take place on Thursday 6 July at the Walker Theatre (at Theatre Severn) with registration at 4.30pm.

- Advertisement -

To audition, applicants must be aged between 9-15 years inclusive on 1 September 2023 and be under 5ft 2.

The audition will take approximately 2 hours, but you may be required to stay later if successful.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production: 15 November 2023 – 7 January 2024.

With over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the Theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious BRAD FITT.

The pantomime will open on 29 November 2023 and runs until 7 January 2024.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP