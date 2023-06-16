Open auditions to take place for Theatre Severn pantomime

Talented girls from across Shropshire are invited for an exciting performance opportunity to appear in Theatre Severn’s Pantomime.

Jack and the Beanstalk auditions will be held at Theatre Severn

In partnership with Evolution Pantomimes, the venue will hold open auditions for the junior female ensemble to join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The open audition will take place on Thursday 6 July at the Walker Theatre (at Theatre Severn) with registration at 4.30pm.

To audition, applicants must be aged between 9-15 years inclusive on 1 September 2023 and be under 5ft 2.

The audition will take approximately 2 hours, but you may be required to stay later if successful.

All potentials must be advised that full commitment is required for the pantomime from the rehearsal period to the full run of the production: 15 November 2023 – 7 January 2024.

With over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the Theatre’s most spectacular pantomime yet, starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious BRAD FITT.

The pantomime will open on 29 November 2023 and runs until 7 January 2024.