Get Your Wigle On to host ‘Phantom of the Opera’ auditions

Open auditions take place later this month to join the multi-award winning Shropshire Musical Theatre company Get Your Wigle On as they stage Andrew Lloyd Webbers ‘Phantom of the Opera’.

Get Your Wigle On regularly perform full-scale productions at Theatre Severn, with recent productions including Titanic, Nativity and The Calendar Girls. The high-energy local performance group produce musicals throughout the year with a fun and friendly approach to rehearsals at their studio in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

December 2023 sees the epic musical take to the stage at The Barnes Theatre, Shrewsbury School. Get Your Wigle On are on the lookout for Shropshire based, aspiring performers aged 18+ to join them. They are looking to fill the unforgettable roles of Christine, the Phantom, and other supporting lead characters. In addition, the company are looking to cast a ballet dance troupe as well as a singing ensemble. The company are looking for a range of genders and ages across the cast.

Andrew Lloyd-Webber has only this year released the rights to his most successful musical and the Wigle team are delighted to have been offered the rights.

Phantom of the Opera is a timeless tale of love, obsession, and tragedy set against the backdrop of the Paris Opera House. As the talented and ambitious Christine Daaé rises to prominence as a soprano, she becomes the object of affection for a mysterious and disfigured musical genius known as the Phantom.

Through his haunting melodies and secret manipulations, the Phantom attempts to guide Christine’s career while harboring a deep obsession for her. The story unfolds with a captivating blend of passion, suspense, and heartache as the characters navigate the complexities of desire, betrayal, and the unyielding power of music.

Amy Tennant, aged 33 from Shrewsbury has been a member of Get Your Wigle On for five years after moving to the area. She says ‘Get Your Wigle On have provided me with some incredible experiences, fabulous friends and memories I will cherish for a life time!’

Come and be a part of a vibrant musical theatre family, as they work towards the timeless masterpiece which continues to thrill audiences with its haunting melodies and mesmerising tale.

There are principle roles, a dance troupe and singing ensemble members to be cast from the upcoming auditions on 26th June, 2023 at the new Wigle Studios on Princess Street in the centre of Shrewsbury. Those interested in auditioning are asked to email info@wigles.co.uk for an audition pack and more information on how to get involved with Get Your Wigle On.

Future upcoming productions for 2024 include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, My Fair Lady, and Footloose!