‘Buzzing’ summer ahead for Telford and Wrekin residents

Residents are in for a ‘buzzing’ summer, as Telford and Wrekin Council, teams up with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to offer free activity sessions during the summer.

Activities include bug hunting

Some 15 sites will see sessions from 11-2.30, hosted by the trust and will include activities like bug hunting, den building, insect spotting and making bug hotels to name a few.

The sessions start on Monday, July 31 and will run throughout August, during the school summer holidays at locations across Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said:

“These free sessions mean there is something for people with children to enjoy that’s completely affordable through the summer holidays.

“While our fuel bills may be lower, the cost of living is still impacting people and keeping youngsters entertained all summer can be very costly.

“These sessions will keep them busy and get them outdoors with other people and will also give their carers and parents some respite too.”

The sessions are aimed at introducing more people to the town’s green spaces, encouraging an active lifestyle, and helping you people to develop an understanding of the world around them.

Kathryn Jones, education and learning officer for Shropshire Wildlife Trust said:

“We’re hoping to offer a summer of fun, nature-filled sessions that the whole family can enjoy across Telford! We’ll be exploring both nature crafts as well as plenty of wildlife-related activities such as wild scavenger hunts, bug hunting, den building, and lots more! Every event will be a different activity focus to keep things exciting, and we hope to help the local communities in those areas to fall in love with the nature that’s right on their doorstep and utilise those areas themselves in the future.”

The sessions are being held as part of the Safer & Stronger Communities, led by Telford &Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion. More than £2.5 million has been made available for the project which is now in its third year.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“It’s great to see such a diverse range of free sports opportunities available for young people to enjoy over the summer holidays. Sport has the power to not only improve health and wellbeing but bring people closer together.

“The Safer and Stronger initiative, I am working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver, has unity at its core. When communities are united, they are empowered to speak out on issues that matter to them.

“As your voice in policing, I am committed to building a more secure West Mercia, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.”

Sessions are being held the following locations:

• Monday, July 31 – July Leegomery Nature Trail By Leegate Community centre

• Tuesday, August 1 – St Georges – Albion Hill of West Street

• Thursday, August 3 – Red Hill Ecology Park back of St Georges rec, near Gower Street

• Monday, August 7 – Wrockwardine wood – Cockshut meadow

• Tuesday, August 8 – Dawley Bank – Jubilee Woods

• Thursday, August 10 – Little Dawley Nature Reserve

• Monday, August 14 – Donnington – Granville Park

• Tuesday, August 15 – Malinslee – St Leonards Church / Field

• Thursday, August 17 – Arleston – Limekilns woods

• Monday, August 21 – Stirchley – Madebrook pools & Stirchley Dingle

• Tuesday, August 22 – Hollinswood & Randlay – Randley Valley

• Thursday, August 24 – Woodside – Rough Park

• Monday, August 28 – Madeley – Madeley pit mounds

• Tuesday, August 29 – Lightmoor – Squatters cottage and smallwoods

• Thursday, August 31 – Lawley – Newdale Pool & Park & station woods

Full details are available on the Eventbrite link and people are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring a picnic.