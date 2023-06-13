25.9 C
Shawbury Village Players to perform classic Agatha Christie play

Entertainment
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shawbury Village Players are set to perform an Agatha Christie classic at an unusual Shropshire venue later this month.

Shawbury Village Players are performing the classic “And Then There Were None” at the stunning Acton Reynald Hall in Moreton Corbet. Photo: Shawbury Village Players
Shawbury Village Players will perform “And Then There Were None” at the stunning Acton Reynald Hall in Moreton Corbet this June.

The 19th Century country house is now a private residence but will be opening the grounds for visitors to enjoy a picnic before heading into the library for the performance.

Director Richard Bray said: “We’re very lucky that Judith and Chris Mackley allow us to use their home for performances.”

“And Then There Were None” is performed at Acton Reynald Hall from Wednesday 28th June to Saturday 1st July, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and can be purchased online via shawburyvillageplayers.co.uk.

Listen

Ryan Kennedy chats with Richard Bray from Shrewsbury Village Players about the upcoming production of “And Then There Were None”.

Listen to Ryan weekday mornings from 10am on Shropshire Live.

