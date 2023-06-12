Win tickets to Alderfest 2023

Win a pair of tickets to Alderfest 2023 – an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch taking place from 30th June – 1st July.

Alderfest promises an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment

Friday Night’s Dance Anthems will be an evening of ultimate anthems from the 90s and 00s. Headlined by Sonique, Friday will also see performances from Dave Pearce, N-Trance, Sam Sax and loads more.

Saturday’s Family Festival is full of big names and feel-good music featuring McFly, Sam Ryder, Aston Merrygold and more promises to be a day full of amazing entertainment.

Alongside the music will be a whole host of activities for all the family, including water sports and a silent disco – see alderfest.com for details.

Ryan Kennedy finds out about Alderfest 2023 taking place at Aldeford Lake near Whitchurch.

Win Tickets

We’ve been given a prize of two adult tickets to give away and you can choose to go to either Friday Night Dance Anthems or Saturday’s Family Festival.

To be in with the chance of winning when we close the competition at 6pm on Sunday 18th June tell us the title of the Song Sam Ryder sang at last year’s Eurovision?

Email your answer and name to studio@shropshirelive.com or send us a direct message on Facebook, twitter or Instagram to be in the draw.

Our competition terms and conditions are available here.