16.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Win tickets to Alderfest 2023

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Win a pair of tickets to Alderfest 2023 – an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch taking place from 30th June – 1st July.

Alderfest promises an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment
Alderfest promises an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment

Friday Night’s Dance Anthems will be an evening of ultimate anthems from the 90s and 00s. Headlined by Sonique, Friday will also see performances from Dave Pearce, N-Trance, Sam Sax and loads more.

Saturday’s Family Festival is full of big names and feel-good music featuring McFly, Sam Ryder, Aston Merrygold and more promises to be a day full of amazing entertainment.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the music will be a whole host of activities for all the family, including water sports and a silent disco – see alderfest.com for details.

Ryan Kennedy finds out about Alderfest 2023 taking place at Aldeford Lake near Whitchurch.

Win Tickets

We’ve been given a prize of two adult tickets to give away and you can choose to go to either Friday Night Dance Anthems or Saturday’s Family Festival.

To be in with the chance of winning when we close the competition at 6pm on Sunday 18th June tell us the title of the Song Sam Ryder sang at last year’s Eurovision?

Email your answer and name to studio@shropshirelive.com or send us a direct message on Facebook, twitter or Instagram to be in the draw.

Our competition terms and conditions are available here.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP