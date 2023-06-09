Dudmaston opens ‘after hours’ on longest day of the year

A heritage attraction near Bridgnorth is staying open late on the longest day of the year, 21 June 2023.

Sunset in the garden at Dudmaston. Photo: Holly Poncini

Visitors will be granted ‘after hours’ access to the garden and galleries at the National Trust’s Dudmaston Hall in a special evening opening on the summer solstice.

Gow Gibson, Property Operations Manager said: “This is a rare opportunity to come and see your favourite spots at Dudmaston in a completely new light. The Galleries are home to the Trust’s most important private collection of Modern Art, including pieces by Hepworth, Moore and Matisse.

“On a mid-summer’s evening, the garden comes alive with different sights, sounds and scents. It’s so exciting to be able to share a different perspective of the property with our visitors. Watch the sun going down over Big Pool, take in the fragrance of the rose border or just soak up the stillness of the early evening light.”

The Ronnies, a vocal harmony group from Telford, specialising in the sounds of the 1940s, will give two performances in the orchard on the evening. Tuck into some light refreshments from the Orchard Tea-room or choose a spot to enjoy a picnic.

Dudmaston After Hours takes place on 21 June, 5.30pm-8.00pm. Entry is free for National Trust members or £6 for non members. Booking is essential for all, tickets are available to book here Evening opening: Dudmaston After Hours | National Trust

For visitors unable to make 21 June, a second evening opening on 2 August is available to book via the link above.