21.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Dudmaston opens ‘after hours’ on longest day of the year

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A heritage attraction near Bridgnorth is staying open late on the longest day of the year, 21 June 2023.

Sunset in the garden at Dudmaston. Photo: Holly Poncini
Sunset in the garden at Dudmaston. Photo: Holly Poncini

Visitors will be granted ‘after hours’ access to the garden and galleries at the National Trust’s Dudmaston Hall in a special evening opening on the summer solstice.

Gow Gibson, Property Operations Manager said: “This is a rare opportunity to come and see your favourite spots at Dudmaston in a completely new light. The Galleries are home to the Trust’s most important private collection of Modern Art, including pieces by Hepworth, Moore and Matisse.

- Advertisement -

“On a mid-summer’s evening, the garden comes alive with different sights, sounds and scents. It’s so exciting to be able to share a different perspective of the property with our visitors. Watch the sun going down over Big Pool, take in the fragrance of the rose border or just soak up the stillness of the early evening light.”

The Ronnies, a vocal harmony group from Telford, specialising in the sounds of the 1940s, will give two performances in the orchard on the evening. Tuck into some light refreshments from the Orchard Tea-room or choose a spot to enjoy a picnic.

Dudmaston After Hours takes place on 21 June, 5.30pm-8.00pm. Entry is free for National Trust members or £6 for non members. Booking is essential for all, tickets are available to book here Evening opening: Dudmaston After Hours | National Trust

For visitors unable to make 21 June, a second evening opening on 2 August is available to book via the link above.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP