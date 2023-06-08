Telford Steam Railway to host Multiple Mayhem event this weekend

Telford Steam Railway will be holding its second Multiple Mayhem event on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June.

Telford Steam Railway

Saturday will see an intensive timetable in operation with the first departure from Spring Village at 10am.

Class 144 Pacer 144013, Class 142 Pacers 142004 and 142058, and 2-car DMU Nos 51950 and 52062 all in operation throughout the day.

Tickets – £10 Adult, £8 Children, £40 family (2 Adults and 3 Children).

Sunday will see a standard timetable in operation with the first departure from Spring Village at 11am.

Class 142 Pacer 142058 and 2-car DMU Nos 51950 and 52062 only in operation. This will be the last opportunity to ride the DMU on the railway this year.

Tickets £8 Adult, £5 Children, £25 Family (2 Adults and up to 3 children).



There will be no concessions/discount/ season tickets available during this event.

On both days there is a free car park at Spring Village station (TF4 2NF).

Day tickets allow unlimited travel on our standard gauge trains and entry into the model railway exhibition, There’s also a gift shop, second hand bookstall and picnic area.

Furnaces Tearoom offers hot and cold drinks, ice creams, snacks, cakes and light meals to eat in or take away.

The Phoenix Miniature Railway will also be in operation (additional charges apply).