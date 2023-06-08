Enjoy Carnival fun in Oakengates this Saturday

Oakengates Carnival is taking place this Saturday with activities in the town planned from 10:30am until 7pm. This family friendly event is being organised by Shropshire Festivals on behalf of Oakengates Town Council.

The colourful Oakengates Carnival procession takes place at 11.30am on Saturday

The day begins at 10:30am with free candy floss, outdoor games, and the Salvation Army brass band in Theatre Square, and music and circus skills on Market Street. Attendees are encouraged to peruse local businesses, who are competing for the best decorated shop window.

At 11:30am there will be a procession through town starting from Hadley Road, on to Bridge Street, New Street, Slaney Street, Uxacona Way, and Market Street. The procession will feature lots of local performing arts and community groups, plus Telford Tigers, Wonderland, and some special vintage vehicles. Rolling road closures will be in operation from 11:15am until 12pm. Access from the main car parks will be restricted from 11am and on-street parking will be suspended from 10am on New Street, Market Street, and Oxford Street.

From 12pm until 7pm a family fun day will be held at Hartshill Park with lots of free children’s activities. Activities include circus skills, face painting, alpacas, climbing wall, gaming van, nerf wars, sports, arts and crafts, space hoppers, helter-skelter slide, rodeo bull, bungee run, and lots more inflatables.

The main music stage will be warmed up by some local groups, before bands The Indigo Machine, The Manhattans, Hot Rox, and The Bartells take to the stage. The bandstand will host family fun with Got 2 Sing, Telfordaires, Wonderland, Diddi Dance, Exotic Zoo, and balloon modelling.

There will be street food, bars from Fairy Glen Brewery and Gindifferent, and stalls from local businesses.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates, said, “It promises to be a great occasion for the community to come together and enjoy a fun-filled day with lots of free activities to help families save money.”

Recently Councillor Stephen Reynolds visited the team of recruiters at DMOS People, who is the headline sponsor of the event.

“We are hugely grateful for the sponsorship from DMOS People which supports us in welcoming this cherished event back. We want to give your family a brilliant day out, so all activities for children will be free. We’re sure they will have a fantastic day!”

To find out more about the event visit www.oakengatescarnival.co.uk.