RAF Museum Midlands to host community family day

On Saturday 17 June, the RAF Museum Midlands will host a free Community Family Day in collaboration with Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, welcoming families from across the Midlands to the Museum.

The free Community Family Day will take place on 17 June at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: RAF Museum

The free Community Family Day will take place on 17 June at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: RAF Museum

Bringing together communities from across the region, the event will shine a spotlight on the diverse talent, food and history the region has to offer, with a day filled with music, dance, activities, displays, and much more!

- Advertisement -

Throughout the day, a wide range of vibrant performances of dance, music and spoken word will be taking to the stage. Dhol drumming performances, polish dancing and pipes and drums courtesy of RAF Cosford personnel will have everyone up on their feet and dancing along. Upbeat African acrobatics, and a performance of Chinese dance and music will be a visual spectacle for visitors to enjoy. Storytelling under the Lincoln, motivational speaking and acoustic performances will also have families gripped to the day’s live entertainment.

An exciting range of have-a-go workshops will explore everything from; music with Dhol drum classes, to creative nature inspired craft workshops using recycled materials. Put your strength, balance and agility to the test with an interactive African acrobatic circus skills experience. Shoot some hoops on the pop-up basketball court or delve into the world of cyber security with interactive games that are guaranteed to spark interest with visitors of all ages.

The Museum will be shining a light on some of the incredible stories of local people who have served or are still serving in the RAF. Exhibitions and interactives exploring the close links between the RAF and communities across the Midlands will be nestled amongst the aircraft displays. Including, an exhibition about the Polish Air Squadrons, next to the Wolverhampton built Boulton Paul Defiant, which operated with No 307 (Polish) Squadron RAF. Explore the RAF Sikh community ‘then and now’ with the RAF outreach team, and as you wonder through the hangars discover stories of RAF personnel through the decades.

A world food market and hot street food vendors will be serving up delicious food to enjoy on the day, and to take home. Browse the food stalls selling everything from Baklava, Turkish delights and olives to spice mixes, curry kits, cakes and fudge. Lunch will be a foodies dream with Jerk chicken, curried goat, dumplings and a Caribbean BBQ, just some of the tasty street food options available.

In addition to all the Community Family Day activities, visitors can also explore the Museum’s vast collection of aircraft, vehicles and artefacts, including the new Bomber Command exhibition, and experience the thrills and exhilaration of flying in the interactive Flight Zone.

Admission to the RAF Museum Midlands and the Community Family Day is free. For more information on the event and to pre-book your arrival time online visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.