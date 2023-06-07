Attingham sets the stage for outdoor theatre

Attingham Park will be setting the stage for a family friendly outdoor theatre performance of Robin Hood, on the evening of Friday 16 June.

Illyria theatre has created a fast-moving, fun packed performance of Robin Hood adapted by Oliver Gray

Set against a backdrop of the regency mansion, Illyria theatre has created a fast-moving, fun packed performance of Robin Hood adapted by Oliver Gray.

It features tales of camaraderie, good against evil, swashbuckling action and riotous comedy. This is one of Illyria’s most popular ever productions and you will definitely laugh and cheer at the archery competition involving the entire audience.

- Advertisement -

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer said:

“Robin Hood is a timeless family favourite and we are looking forward to hosting Illyrias outdoor theatre adaption on 16 June. Their production is set to be a fantastic evening of fun for all the family, in the unique setting of Attingham Park.

Bring your picnic and camping chairs and settle down for a fabulous evening and be ready to duck from the arrows!”

The Robin Hood production is suitable for all ages and will take to the stage at Attingham on Friday 16 June at 7pm. Tickets cost £17.00 for an adult and £10.00 for a child (2 – 17yrs). They can be purchased now via the website at nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or call 03442 491895.

Robin Hood is the start of a summer of fun at Attingham Park. An outdoor theatre performance of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland takes place on 18 August, plus the outdoor cinema will be back by popular demand, from 1 – 3 September.