This year’s Newport Carnival set to be best ever

Colourful floats, top Shropshire bands, street entertainment and more will fill the streets of Newport this Saturday 10th June, with the return of the town’s popular Carnival.

Volunteers get ready for Newport Carnival

Back for the 54th time, this year’s Newport Carnival theme of Fantasy, Fairy Tales and Superheroes has seen some fantastic float entries from local schools, nurseries and community groups.

The carnival procession starts at 12 noon and will make its way from Shuker Fields, along Avenue Road and into the High Street and through the town centre.

With an Indian drums band and dancers, exotic animal displays, circus acts, close up magic and dozens of stalls selling food, drink and locally made goods, the main stage itself features top local bands Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, SkaBurst, Rick Sax and SuperNova.

Main roads through the town centre will be closed from 6am to 9pm on Saturday for the event, while others around the edge will have temporary closures during procession times.

Graham Foster, from Newport Carnival Committee, said fingers were crossed that sunshine had also been booked for the day.

“This year’s event is set to be even bigger and better than ever, with some of Shropshire’s top entertainment and a fantastic carnival theme that will bring us some wonderfully creative and colourful floats in the procession,” he said.

“Our main stage this year is the biggest we have ever had, with top Shropshire bands SkaBurst, Supernova and Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels all performing through the afternoon.

“We have street entertainment throughout the day, including circus performers, close up magic and performances from Nova Pantomine, local dance groups and a spectacular Indian drums band you will be able to hear all across town.

“It looks set to be a gloriously sunny day, so come on down and join us for a fantastic family day out.”

Opening around 10am, all town centre car parks remain open but people are advised to arrive early, as all become full very quickly.

“Wherever possible, please walk into town on the day,” added Mr Foster.

“Last year we had upwards of 10,000 people attend and parking spaces will be taken up very quickly on the day.”

Full details about the road closure and what’s on and when during the Carnival are available on the Newport Shropshire Carnival facebook page.