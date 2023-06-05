Wellington set for a ‘Truly Scrumptious’ day this summer

Wellington Orbit, the beloved cinema, arts, and community centre, is thrilled to announce an exciting and unforgettable event for the entire community.

Wellington Orbit

On Saturday 22nd July, from 10am to 4pm, Wellington will be buzzing with the magic and wonder of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as the iconic car flies into Wellington.

This event will feature a range of activities and attractions, promising an enchanting day for all the community. The highlight of the event will be the iconic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car, on display in the heart of Wellington Square, capturing the imagination of attendees and transporting them to the extraordinary world of the beloved film.

To further celebrate this cinematic masterpiece, Wellington Orbit will be showing the film throughout the day, offering multiple opportunities for the community to relive the magic on the big screen. In addition, thanks to the collaboration with TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players), attendees will have a chance to meet the main characters from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, adding an extra touch of excitement and authenticity to the event.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there. The event will also feature a mesmerising dance performance by the talented students from Fusion Film & Stage School. Audiences can expect captivating routines, and the joy of movement brought to life before their eyes.

To top it all off, TADLOP will take the stage once again, providing a delightful musical experience for all attendees. Their enchanting concert will feature iconic songs from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, filling the air with melodies and bringing a magical touch to the town.

Whether it’s unexpected pop-up performances or delightful interactions with characters from the film, there will be no shortage of magical moments for the entire community to cherish. This extraordinary event is made possible thanks to our sponsors Wellington Town Council as part of Wellington Festival’s 6 Saturdays in the Square.

Damian Breeze, General Manager of Wellington Orbit, expressed his excitement, saying,

“We are thrilled to bring the enchantment of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Wellington. This event is a celebration of cinema, art, and community spirit, and we can’t wait to see the entire community come together to create lasting memories.”

“Chitty Comes to Wellington” is a not-to-be-missed event that will captivate the hearts of attendees. Mark your calendars for Saturday 22nd July, and join us in Wellington for a day filled with wonder, joy, and the enduring magic of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.