Shropshire premiere of ‘In The Heights’ to take place at Theatre Severn

By Shropshire Live

The long-awaited Shropshire premiere of ‘In The Heights’ is set to take place at Theatre Severn this weekend.

In The Heights is being performed at Theatre Severn by MTPC
A musical that’s already taken Broadway and London’s West End by storm, ‘In The Heights’ tells the story of the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York’s Latino community. Now, the vibrant and energetic show is set to take audiences in Shropshire on a journey full of passion, music, and dance.

The MTPC show is directed by Deborah Owen and features a large multi-generational cast, including talented performers from Shropshire and beyond. The performers, with their outstanding vocals, will bring to life Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical score and the lyrics that combine the sounds of salsa, hip-hop and soulful ballads.

The production is a must-see, filled with incredible lighting, sensational choreography and powerful storylines that will move audiences.

Director Deborah Owen commented ‘We’re delighted to present ‘In The Heights’ to the Shropshire audiences. With a fabulous cast and a truly diverse selection of musical genres, theatre goers can look forward to a feel-good night out filled with memories.’

The countdown is officially on until ‘In The Heights’ opens its doors to Shropshire theatre-goers. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this amazing production, with performances on Saturday 10th June at 2.30pm and 7.30 pm and Sunday 11th June at 4pm.

For more information on tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.

