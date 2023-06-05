Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings to host first late-night opening

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will be holding its first late-night opening on Friday 9th June, which will be free to attend.

Live music performed by Shropshire musician Gregory S Davies and Dan Roberts

For the first time visitors will be given the opportunity to see the atmospheric site at dusk, access the exhibition ‘The Mill’ for free and also enjoy music, craft and good food.

Singer/songwriter Gregory S Davies will be performing his own acoustic blues and folk music with virtuoso guitarist, Dan Roberts, in Turned Wood Café. This is a rare chance to see the touring musician in his home County.

Visitors can also visit The Mill exhibition free of charge and have a go at making a rag rug by discovering the basics of this traditional recycling craft and learning a new way to reuse fabric scraps and rags. This is available for the first 20 attendees from 7pm to 8pm – all materials supplied.

Turned Wood Café will be offering a special evening menu of vegetarian & plant-based hot food, small plates and full drinks menu, including alcoholic drinks.

The event is free of charge to attend and there is no need to book in advance.