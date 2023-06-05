Open Farm Sunday at Ellesmere Estate

The Oteley Estate in Ellesmere will be opening their farm gates on 11th June for an Open Farm Sunday.

Highland cattle at Oteley Estate. Photo: Raeisha Humphries

The 2,000-acre farm is home to Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle, a flock of sheep, and some pigs.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday unites hundreds of farms across the country for farming’s annual open day to showcase British farmers’ commitment to producing nutritious food more sustainably.

The open day will give the public the opportunity to visit the farm and get a glimpse into how their food is produced and what the farming estate does to manage the environment.

Research from LEAF shows that Open Farm Sundays have a positive impact on visitors. Overall 98% of last year’s visitors said they now have a better understanding of what ‘sustainably produced’ food means and 96% said they have a greater appreciation for and are more connected to farming.

At Oteley’s event, visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to the farm machinery, meet the Highland cattle and Saddleback pigs and learn more about how they are reared. There will be a chance to meet the farm vet, Elaine Russell from Brownlow Vets, who has been looking after the farm’s animals for over 15 years.

Entry to the Open Farm Sunday is free, although visitors need to register in advance.

The estate’s onsite café and farm shop will be open for visitors to enjoy local produce. Their 10 acres of private gardens can also be explored. Entry to the gardens is £6 per adult and children go free.