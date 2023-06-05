LOOPFEST to take place at over 25 venues in Shrewsbury

11.9 C
Shrewsbury Town Centre is set to come alive with the sound of music, laughter, and community spirit as it gears up to host the much-anticipated LOOPFEST 2023.

After last year’s record-breaking attendance, the festival is back on Saturday, 8th July, promising an even more spectacular day of live music, entertainment, and free workshops.

Building on the success of last year’s event, which broke footfall records, LOOPFEST 2023 will see an exciting expansion to 25 venues throughout the town centre. From 12pm to 8pm, these venues will be echoing with the melodies and rhythms of 125 eclectic acts, each more thrilling than the last.

Venues as diverse as Shrewsbury Unitarian Church and the historic Shrewsbury Library will join popular hotspots such as Albert’s Shed and In Good Hands, creating a unique mix of traditional and contemporary spaces for performances. This dynamic choice of settings reflects the essence of Shrewsbury – a town where history and modernity harmoniously coexist.

A new addition to this year’s festival is a series of free workshops designed for children. The workshops, centred around the theme of ‘metamorphosis’, will provide an interactive and educational experience, sparking creativity and imagination in young festival-goers.

Inspired by the theme of metamorphosis (think butterflies, moths, bees), the workshops have been thoughtfully curated to guide attendees in designing their own ambitious costumes for LOOPFEST, which will take place on the 8th of July.

Whether attendees choose to participate in a single workshop or embark on the full series, these sessions will offer valuable support and guidance in creating costumes that embody the theme of transformation.

Hosted at Shrewsbury Library, these workshops will embrace sustainable practices by predominantly using recycled materials. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own materials, further contributing to collective efforts to reduce waste and promote environmental consciousness.

To secure a spot, tickets are now available for booking. We encourage interested individuals to reserve their tickets promptly, as spaces are limited. Please note that each participant should book one ticket.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring LOOPFEST back to Shrewsbury Town Centre,” said organiser Jamie Smith. “Our mission has always been to foster community spirit, encourage cultural participation, and promote our town’s vibrant arts scene. With the addition of our children’s workshops, we’re going one step further to ensure there’s something for everyone at LOOPFEST 2023.”

