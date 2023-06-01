Open-air theatre returns to Shrewsbury Castle this summer

Theatre Severn have unveiled a programme of open-air theatre as they team up with Shrewsbury Castle for another summer of alfresco fun.

Open-air theatre is returning to Shrewsbury Castle this summer

Expect Shakespeare classics, Princess picnics, family favourites and more, from some of the UK’s best touring theatre companies.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Shrewsbury Castle, audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, cushions, camping chairs and a picnic, whilst being entertained by a wonderful line-up of live performances this July and August.

On Sunday 23 July, Once Upon a Party present Princess Picnic in the Castle. Children are invited to join Princess Beauty, The Snow Queen and The Tower Princess for songs, dances, and plenty of photo opportunities in the beautiful surroundings of Shrewsbury Castle grounds.

Get ready for ultimate British theatrical experience as The Three Inch Fools return with legendary folktale Robin Hood on Thursday 27 July. Expect plenty of music, comedy and many a quick costume change in a summer production fit for all the family.

On Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 August, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men invite you to join them for Romeo and Juliet. With a history stretching back to William Shakespeare himself, they present this great play as he first saw it, in the open air, with an all-male cast, music and dance.

Immersion Theatre return with a brand-new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz and Twelfth Night. The Wizard of Oz takes place on Thursday 10 August, and promises a magical performance with audience participation and dazzling costumes. Twelfth Night follows on Sunday 13 August where audiences can expect a laugh-a-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s riotous comedy.

On Thursday 17 August Quantum Theatre perform Kenneth Grahame’s family favourite The Wind in the Willows. Join Mole, Ratty and Badger on their mad-cap adventures in this heart-warming tale of friendship, mishap, and mayhem.

To round off the summer programme, founder member of Fairport Convention, Iain Matthews performs a special open-air gig on Sunday 20 August, playing songs from across his career to enthral fans of contemporary singer/songwriter and folk styles.

Tickets for open-air theatre events at Shrewsbury Castle are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk or by telephone (01743 281281).