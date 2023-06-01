9.8 C
Midsummer fare fun for Wellington

Entertainment
Organisers of this year’s Wellington’s Midsummer Fayre have announced a packed programme of attractions. 

Pictured preparing for the Wellington Midsummer Fayre, Dez Burleigh, Rob Francis and Vicky Turner from Wellington H2A
Now in its 16th year, the free event on Saturday June 10, features entertainment from amateur and professional performers such as bands, choirs, soloists and street entertainers and around 40 food, craft and community group stalls.

“This year is extra-special as we mark 250 years since our annual costumed procession was first recorded in 1773,” said Rob Francis of local group H2A who are organising the day in partnership with All Saints Church. 

“Expect a foot-tapping, feel good spectacle of fun, food and music, with jesters, jugglers and dancers bringing the town’s streets to life.

“This is set to be a great day which will see hundreds of people enjoying what Wellington has to offer,” Rob added.

The event is made possibly by funding from Wellington Town Council, Smiley Faces Nursery, DB Roberts and Love Wellington. 

Carline Mulvilhill of Wellington Town Council commented: “This is always a brilliant day in Wellington and something the town council has been pleased to support right from the start.”

