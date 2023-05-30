Tickets go live for Shropshire Petal Fields

Tickets have been released for a new flower field experience in Newport this August.

Flowers in full bloom at Shropshire Petals during a previous summer

Two Shropshire businesses are joining forces to deliver the experience. Biodegradable petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals, is providing acres of stunning flowers to walk amongst, and the award-winning team at Shropshire Festivals are turning it into a must-visit experience.

The flower field will only be open for a limited time while the flowers are in bloom, giving visitors exclusive access to a field usually reserved for petal confetti production. The organisers have confirmed the field will be open from Friday 4th August until Sunday 13th August daily.

- Advertisement -

Sadly, the debut event last year was cancelled following extreme weather disrupting the crop, but the organisers are full steam ahead for this summer’s event with delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, and wildflowers being grown to provide the perfect photo backdrop.

“We’re excited to give Shropshire the best flower experience it has ever seen!” Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said. “Shropshire Petals are renowned for their exquisitely colourful petal confetti. Once I saw the flowers in person, I knew we had to share the unbelievably beautiful visual with our community, whilst adding in our usual dose of festival fun. As well as being immersed in the gorgeous blooms, families can follow the wildflower pathway to the forest of fun where they’ll find some characters hiding amongst the trees. We’ll also have a café, so bring a picnic blanket and make a day of it.”

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said, “To get completely immersed in our stunning fields will be an unforgettable experience for flower lovers and families, and a great location to capture special memories with loved ones.

“There will be a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow, and white flowers, that will enchant visitors of all ages. You’ll also have the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flowers. The field will make the most stunning location for any photo, so you can take the beauty home with you.”

To find out more and purchase tickets visit shropshireflowerfield.co.uk.