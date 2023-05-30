Shrewsbury arts charity offers day of free creative activities and family fun

An arts charity in Shrewsbury is hosting a family-friendly day of exciting, drop-in creative workshops, and activities as part of their Open day on Friday 2nd June, 10am-2pm.

The Hive in Shrewsbury

Activities will include Taiko and Djembe drumming, print making, podcasting, sun printing/ photography, facepainting, an archaeology lab, and a chillout zone with additional arts and crafts. Workshops are aimed at 5-18-year-olds, but we welcome all ages, and the day is FREE to attend.

Situated on Belmont in the centre of Shrewsbury, The Hive is well known for delivering community events such as their street festivals, wellbeing projects, workshops, and gigs, amongst other creative and cultural events.

- Advertisement -

CEO Katie Jennings is delighted that The Hive will be hosting this Open Day within their venue: “For anyone who knows The Hive and our team, they will know that we love it when our building is bustling with people and creativity, and we certainly have lots planned for this event”. She added “If you’ve never visited us before, this is the perfect opportunity to drop by and say ’hi’.”

The café will be open selling refreshments and snacks, and there will be a chillout zone for those who wish to relax and take in the atmosphere.

The events are free to attend, and no booking is needed, simply turn up and have a go! It’s a chance to dip in and out of workshops in a variety of art forms and will suit all ages.

Under 16s must be accompanied at all times.