Enjoy free family events at Oswestry’s Cae Glas Park this summer

Oswestry Town Council has announced an exciting programme of free family events at Cae Glas Park this summer.

Events will take place in Oswestry’s Cae Glas Park this summer. Photos: Oswestry Borderland Tourism and Oswestry BID

There is something for everyone. If it’s music you’re after, you’ll find the Porthywaen Silver Band, Reggae Vinyl, Saxaphone Quartet and Chillout tunes to listen to. For those who like to keep active and perhaps fancy trying a new sport, visit the Community Games and TNS Fun Day events.

For some all-round family entertainment catch the Bulgarian Dancers, the Family Fun Day and Attfield Theatre’s ‘Panto in the Park’, which is always popular with the little ones.

In addition to the many events scheduled, you’ll also find crazy golf, tennis courts, multi-use astro pitch, a children’s playground, bowling and the beautiful flower displays to enjoy too.

So why not grab your picnic blanket and head down to Cae Glas Park this summer for a range of free family events including music, sport and entertainment and enjoy all the great facilities the park has to offer.

For more info on what’s on in the park this summer visit https://www.oswestry-tc.gov.uk/events.html