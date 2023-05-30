13.3 C
Dawley Day set to return this June

By Shropshire Live

Great Dawley Town Council’s annual Dawley Day is to return on Saturday 17th June for a free fun-filled day for the whole family.

A young local resident enjoys the circus skills workshop from last years Dawley Day
The highly anticipated Dawley Day is back again this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The event will take place on Saturday, June 17th, from 11am to 4pm on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park.

This year’s Dawley Day will feature live music and entertainment throughout the day, with an exciting line-up of local performers. There will also be rides and attractions, circus skills workshops, face painting, and a magician, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Councillor Ian Preece (Lab) Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council said:

“Dawley Day is on of the biggest days in the Town Councils calendar. It is an excellent opportunity for families and friends to come together and enjoy a day of fun, entertainment, and community spirit. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this fantastic free event!”

Councillor Lyndsey Parker (Lab) for Dawley & Aqueduct Borough Ward said:

“We have lots of exciting free attractions on offer for the whole family to enjoy within Dawley High Street and Dawley Park. This is another way we are supporting our families and young people to have days out and experiences despite the cost-of-living crisis.”

“Every year this event is supported by local businesses who have a range of special offers for the day. Don’t forget to pop in and visit some of our amazing independent local businesses”

Dawley Day will be offering loads of free attractions. Visitors can enjoy all the fun and entertainment without spending a penny.

In Dawley Park, there will also be community stalls where visitors can chat to the lovely vendors and purchase their products.

