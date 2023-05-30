Community arts group to entertain in Ellesmere this weekend

The weekend of 3rd and 4th June looks set fair for some sparkling entertainment in Ellesmere.

Amanda Bevan as William Jessop pictured with Tony Boys and John Eve who will star in the show

Fizzgigs, the community’s arts group, is putting the finishing touches to their free, family-friendly show ‘Bridging the Gap’. It will be performed at Ellesmere’s Canal Maintenance Yard at 2pm and 4pm each day.

Kate Westgate, a member of Fizzgigs, said: “We are so fortunate to have been able to commission a script from a talented local writer. And we are lucky to have a musical director who has composed songs especially for the show. There’s plenty of laughs along the way although the story which underpins the piece is historically true.”

Mirjana Garland, Chair of Fizzgigs and the musical director, added, “It takes a light-hearted look at that point in history when people from all over the country scrambled to invest in canals. At one point Ellesmere was invaded by investors hoping to make massive profits. There wasn’t a bed left to be had in the town!”

“The costumes and props are very special, too,” said Rosemary Drake, one of the master-minds behind the show. ‘People have come to expect that from Fizzgigs, and this show delivers.”

Across the whole weekend there will be plenty going on, with the opportunity to try paddle-boarding, take a tour of the historic boatyard and see Shropshire flyboat Saturn, plus music, and refreshments courtesy of the popular Pastry Box.

There is ample parking close by with disabled parking facilities in the yard itself.

Kate Westgate added, “We are grateful for the support of the Media and Art Partnership which is working with Canal & River Trust to rejuvenate the historic maintenance yard.”