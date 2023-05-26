Shrewsbury Flower Show reveal more arena acts

More acts have been confirmed to provide family-friendly entertainment at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The Farmyard Circus are inspired by happy summer days

The show will take place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th, and is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows, attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

Liberty X and Go West have already been revealed as the headline music acts for the two evenings, and organisers have now unveiled more of the attractions for the central arena.

Visitors will meet The Farmyard Circus – they’re inspired by summer days on the farm, and instead of traditional circus costumes, they have wellies and pitchforks.

Using heart-warming songs, wheelbarrow acrobatics, and a bucket load of stunts, they tell stories of working hard but playing harder.

Also in the arena, the UK’s number one mountain bike tricks, stunts and skills team – Mountain Bike Aerial Display Team – will perform.

The group, known as MAD Team, has wowed crowds across the world since 1996, taking fast-paced entertainment to a whole new dynamic level.

The team includes the UK’s top riders, including former world and British champions, who will be performing flips, spins, hops, balancing tricks and other MAD stunts, accompanied by their own amusing professional commentator.

They’re also well-known for appearing on TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent, Blue Peter, C4, and The Extreme Sports Channel.

Arena chairperson Leanne Kirkham-Garvey said: “We want to make sure that our entertainment appeals to the widest possible audience, and so we’ve searched far and wide to find some incredible acts that should create really impressive visual displays.”