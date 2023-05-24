More names added to Shrewsbury Folk Festival line up

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the latest wave of artists for this year’s festival including Joachim Cooder, the first lady of Celtic music Moya Brennan and the first ever English gig for Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus.

Joachim Cooder

Also added to the line up for the August Bank Holiday event are The Cathy Jordan Trio, Stolen From God – a new slave trade song cycle from Reg Meuross with Suntou Susso and Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, a solo set from Scott Doonican of The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, The Hanging Stars and Ruth Angell.

Shrewsbury’s extensive line up of folk, Americana and world music already includes Billy Bragg, Oysterband,Breabach, Jiggy, The Dhol Foundation DJ Set, Elephant Sessions, California based roots band Dustbowl Revival, a solo show from Show of Hands frontman Steve Knightley, Spiers & Boden, Talisk, Baskery, Gigspanner Big Band, Daphne’s Flight, kora master N’Faly Kouyaté (Afro Celt Sound System), Maddy Prior & Forgotten Lands, Elles Bailey, Leveret, N’famady Kouyaté, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, The Salts and Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band, global folk collective Mishra, Good Habits,True Foxes, The Honeybees, Rapsquillion and North East folk collective Howay The Lasses.

- Advertisement -

The dance programme offers ceilidhs, American, Contra, Cajun, Cornish and Euro dance with 12 dance bands – Bagas Fallyon, The Canny Band, The EFDSS Ceilidh Band, Lasair, an exclusive special 10th anniversary ceilidh from Leveret, Lil Jim, Melrose Ceilidh Band, Old Spot, Oscina, Peeping Tom, Topette!! and Whapweasel.

Director of the award-winning festival, Sandra Surtees, said: “With just under three months to go, we’re putting the finishing touches to what is shaping up to be an amazing year with a few more headliners to come yet!

“There’s a wide variety of music from traditional folk to Americana and international performers combining to offer a diverse and eclectic line up to suit all tastes. And, as ever, you can do as little or as much as you like with workshops and activities for all ages.

“It’s all brought together in our festival village on a fabulous riverside site within walking distance of the town, making it a great option for those who want to explore Shrewsbury and all it has to offer too.”

The festival has four live music stages including open air and covered marquees, a dance tent for ceilidhs and dance shows and workshops, dedicated festivals for children and young people including music, dance, crafts and circus skills, workshops from yoga to crafting, singarounds and music sessions.

There is also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars. Day and weekend tickets are on sale at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £43 (including booking fee).