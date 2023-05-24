15.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Enjoy a fun-filled May half term at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

This May half term Historic England will be hosting a variety of activities at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, including craft sessions, activity trails and storytelling for all the family.

The Mill Exhibition, uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England
The Mill Exhibition uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England

Through the free activity Brilliant Buildings, visitors will be invited to get crafty. Taking inspiration from the special historic buildings on site, visitors will be able to use sustainable materials to craft mini versions of the iconic Jubilee Tower which crowns the top of the Flaxmill and creates its unique silhouette.

Elsewhere on the site an activity trail will help visitors explore the historic Flaxmill, with stations that ask families to complete different activities and challenges, such as bean-bag throwing, cloud-gazing and a unique selfie-station.

- Advertisement -

Professional local story-teller Jake Evans will also return to the Flaxmill Maltings on Tuesday 30 May at 3pm for a free storytelling session including ‘the Dragon on the Hill’. This is inspired by the nickname for the old Flaxmill, which perched threateningly over Shrewsbury with its jagged spiny back, light, smoke and noise pouring from it.

To create his stories, Jake draws upon the world’s deep well of mythologies, legends and traditional folk tales handed down by countless generations. He recounts true historical events, including epic feats of endurance and survival. Sometimes his best stories are made up on the hoof, with a little help from the audience.

As well as the free programme of activities, there is also the opportunity to visit the exhibition, The Mill, which uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Tickets for adults are £7.50, with free entry for children during May half term.

Simon Cranmer, Head of Visitor Experience at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said:
“We’re delighted to be offering an inspiring range of things to do this May Half Term. We’re encouraging everyone to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and find out for themselves how special it is. The exciting programme of events over the school holiday is a fantastic opportunity to have fun and learn more about the history of this unique place.”

May Half Term activity schedule

Saturday 27 May to Sunday 4 June
Kids go free (full paying adult required) in the Mill Exhibition, uncovering the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Activity Trails around the historic site, including family challenges and a selfie station

Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June, 11am to 3pm
Brilliant Buildings: Taking inspiration from the special historic buildings on site, visitors will be able to use sustainable materials to craft mini versions of the Flaxmill’s iconic Jubilee Tower.

Tuesday 30 May, 3pm
Jake Evans storytelling: including a special story about the Flaxmill itself- “the Dragon on the Hill

Find out more at: https://www.shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on/kids-go-free-to-the-mill-exhibition-this-spring-half-term/

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP