Enjoy a fun-filled May half term at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

This May half term Historic England will be hosting a variety of activities at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, including craft sessions, activity trails and storytelling for all the family.

The Mill Exhibition uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England

Through the free activity Brilliant Buildings, visitors will be invited to get crafty. Taking inspiration from the special historic buildings on site, visitors will be able to use sustainable materials to craft mini versions of the iconic Jubilee Tower which crowns the top of the Flaxmill and creates its unique silhouette.

Elsewhere on the site an activity trail will help visitors explore the historic Flaxmill, with stations that ask families to complete different activities and challenges, such as bean-bag throwing, cloud-gazing and a unique selfie-station.

Professional local story-teller Jake Evans will also return to the Flaxmill Maltings on Tuesday 30 May at 3pm for a free storytelling session including ‘the Dragon on the Hill’. This is inspired by the nickname for the old Flaxmill, which perched threateningly over Shrewsbury with its jagged spiny back, light, smoke and noise pouring from it.

To create his stories, Jake draws upon the world’s deep well of mythologies, legends and traditional folk tales handed down by countless generations. He recounts true historical events, including epic feats of endurance and survival. Sometimes his best stories are made up on the hoof, with a little help from the audience.

As well as the free programme of activities, there is also the opportunity to visit the exhibition, The Mill, which uncovers the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Tickets for adults are £7.50, with free entry for children during May half term.

Simon Cranmer, Head of Visitor Experience at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said:

“We’re delighted to be offering an inspiring range of things to do this May Half Term. We’re encouraging everyone to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and find out for themselves how special it is. The exciting programme of events over the school holiday is a fantastic opportunity to have fun and learn more about the history of this unique place.”

May Half Term activity schedule

Saturday 27 May to Sunday 4 June

Kids go free (full paying adult required) in the Mill Exhibition, uncovering the fascinating history of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.



Activity Trails around the historic site, including family challenges and a selfie station

Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June, 11am to 3pm

Brilliant Buildings: Taking inspiration from the special historic buildings on site, visitors will be able to use sustainable materials to craft mini versions of the Flaxmill’s iconic Jubilee Tower.

Tuesday 30 May, 3pm

Jake Evans storytelling: including a special story about the Flaxmill itself- “the Dragon on the Hill

Find out more at: https://www.shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on/kids-go-free-to-the-mill-exhibition-this-spring-half-term/