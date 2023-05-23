16 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Spring family adventures with the National Trust in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

From spring-themed trails to outdoor games and activities to get closer to nature, there’s plenty to entertain little explorers at National Trust places this May half term.

A straw bale 'Fort' will be opening at Attingham Park for May half term. Photo: National Trust Images
Make the most of the warmer weather and longer late-spring days by planning a family visit to a National Trust place near you.

Enjoy the simple pleasures of being outdoors together, whether playing on lush green lawns, creating adventures through woodlands and secret gardens, or settling into a picture-perfect picnic spot for the afternoon.

Attingham Park
This summer, and back by popular demand, the straw bales will be returning to the Field of Play at Attingham Park.

Following the success of last year’s straw bale maze and mountain, this year we will be introducing ‘Fort Attingham’, a brand-new straw bale fort for families to explore from 27 May until mid-September.

Dudmaston
Get green fingered at Dudmaston this May half term. Plant a seed, take it home and watch it grow. Complete ‘No.41 Help a Plant Grow’ from the National Trust’s 50 things to do before you’re 11 and ¾’. A range of different seeds will be available, and we’ll tell you how to take care of your plant as it grows. The activity costs £2 to take part plus admission. Free entry for National Trust members.

Dudmaston is closed on Fridays and Saturdays, but nearby Comer Woods will be open to explore.

For more information, opening times and admission prices see nationaltrust.org.uk

Business

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

