McFly and Sam Ryder to perform at Alderfest 2023

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

McFly and Sam Ryder are set to perform at Alderfest 2023 – an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment at Alderford Lake in Shropshire.

Alderfest promises an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment
Taking place from 30th June – 1st July, this year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a diverse line-up of performers, workshops and entertainment that will captivate and inspire visitors of all ages.

Friday Night’s Dance Anthems will be an evening of ultimate anthems from the 90s and 00s. Headlined by Sonique, Friday will also see performances from Dave Pearce, N-Trance, Sam Sax and loads more.

Saturday’s Family Festival promises to be a day full of amazing entertainment, guaranteeing to create treasured summer memories with all the family. The line-up is full of big names and feel-good music featuring McFly, Sam Ryder, Aston Merrygold and more. Alongside the music will be a whole host of activities for all the family, including water sports and a silent disco.  

Kelly Lowe, the organiser of the festival, said: “It’s a dream come true for me and the team to be able to host such incredible names in our little town. Hearing the feedback from the customers last year was so rewarding! It gave us the motivation to go even bigger and better this year. I can’t tell you how excited I am to deliver such a phenomenal festival for 2023.”

AJ and Curtis Pritchard will be presenting the whole weekend, keeping everyone entertained. In addition to the music, Alderfest 2023 also offers a diverse range of art and cultural activities, workshops, and exhibitions – experience everything from On the Edge Motorcycle Stunt Show, Alderford’s brand new Roller Disco, Circus workshops, a climbing wall, and out famous Aquapark. There really is something for everyone.

Tickets are available now at https://alderfest.com.

