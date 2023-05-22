Soul Medicine Festival to take place this bank holiday weekend

The Soul Medicine Festival takes place over this bank holiday weekend in The Haybarn Wedding Venue at Wall under Heywood.

Over 90 performances from artists, therapists and musicians from around Europe will come together to perform on what is going to be a very warm weekend.

The weekend-long festival takes place in the stunning Shropshire hills from Friday 26th until Monday 29th May.

Soul Medicine Festival has brought together an incredible music lineup from around the country and even as far as Switzerland.

There are over six different spaces at the venue with a class, talk, or music performance at each one every single hour throughout the day. Meaning you’ll never run out of activities to get involved with! As an alcohol-free family event, there are plenty of activities for the kids to do and they can come for a day or camp for the weekend.

With music from The Marley Experience, AAYushi, Sarka Elias and many other top-performing world music artists this is really a unique line up which also includes local well-being experts such as Ben Calder and Caroline Rolling.

For further details and to book tickets visit https://www.soulmedfest.co.uk/camp-out-shropshire/.