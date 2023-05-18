Medieval Merriment at Stokesay Castle

This May Bank Holiday weekend step back in time to medieval England at Stokesay Castle – the finest and best-preserved fortified medieval manor house in the country.

Meet characters from the past, hear tales from centuries ago and discover the tips and tricks of surviving life in a castle. Photo: English Heritage

Join the residents of Stokesay Castle as they prepare the house for Whitsun, an important date in the medieval calendar. During this weekend of celebrations, visitors will be able to learn more about the customs of Whitsun including the food, music and entertainment which were undertaken on the feast day.

Meet characters from the past, hear tales from centuries ago and discover the tips and tricks of surviving life in a castle. Learn how to clean the castle, smell the exotic spices, try on some medieval clothes, join in medieval dancing, before relaxing to watch a medieval mummer’s play and dancing. In keeping with the Coronation theme, visitors can pick up a celebration crown on arrival and be a merry monarch for the day.

As well as enjoying the activities on offer there’s a family trail based on local legend about the two hills on either side of Stokesay being giants who have lost the keys to their treasure chest. The trail takes children on a journey through the property using clues, directions and riddles to find the key.

The nearby Stokesay Cottage is a delightful tearoom selling delicious tray-bakes, light lunches and coffee serving visitors and passers-by locally sourced, fresh and seasonal food. There is plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy the summer sunshine with breath-taking views across rolling fields to Long Mynd and the Shropshire Hills.

Medieval Life at Stokesay Castle runs on Sunday, 28 May and Monday 29 May 10am – 5pm. Tickets can be booked online, and more information can be found by searching for English Heritage Stokesay Castle.