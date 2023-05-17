Neighbours star to visit Theatre Severn as part of UK tour

Alan Fletcher, star of iconic television programme Neighbours, is heading to Theatre Severn this June as part of a 24-date tour of his show; The Doctor Will See You Now.

Following the recent success of the sold out UK celebration tour, producers Maple Tree Entertainment, are coordinating a 24-date tour with Alan Fletcher, who fans of Ramsay Street will know as Dr Karl Kennedy.

With the aid of video footage and music from Neighbours, The Doctor Will See You Now is an interview-style show, that will look back on memorable Neighbours moments, where he portrayed Karl… and Greg Cooper. Alan Fletcher will be interviewed on stage by his real-life wife; Presenter and Jounalist, Jennifer Hansen.

This is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to get up close and personal with one of the show’s biggest stars on a night that will be funny, fabulous, heart-warming and full of details about the history of one of the biggest stars in soap – and also its future.

“I have appeared in hundreds of theatrical performances in my 43 years as an actor, but this is the first time I will lay myself bare for an audience. I want to give fans a frank and truthful insight into my life on Neighbours in an entertaining and fun way,” says Alan.

The performance will also offer a Q & A segment to allow the audience to grill Alan themselves with the questions they have always wanted to know the answer to. There will also be a limited number of meet and greet tickets available at each venue.

For all Neighbours fans, this is a night not to be missed!

The Doctor Will See You Now will be heading to Theatre Severn on Sunday 25 June 2023.